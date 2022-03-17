BUZZ-COMMENT-Fluid Ukraine situation may foil yuan stimulus bets

March 18 (Reuters) - The risk of U.S. sanctions against China in relation to its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict could well dictate the yuan's near-term direction, overshadowing the prospect of economic stimulus as Beijing grapples with its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

Wednesday's promise of strong state support for Chinese assets overturned negative-yuan sentiment , but the unease is returning.

China continues to signal support for Russia despite the White House warning against any military or sanctions-evading aid. President Joe Biden will speak with his counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday , amid concern Beijing is considering assisting Moscow with military equipment .

Sanctions against China would spook the yuan more than any policy support would cause it to rally, since the latter has been mostly factored in.

Xi has called for more effective COVID containment measures while minimizing the economic impact; earlier blanket rules are now being implemented more selectively .

But a reversal of the zero-COVID strategy seems highly unlikely , especially before the Communist Party's autumn meeting .

With more stimulus needed in the meantime, Monday's Loan Prime Rate setting is in sharp focus after the People's Bank of China disappointed markets expecting a cut in the medium-term lending facility rate .

USD/CNH bulls have a foot in the door with Friday's rise back above the 100-day moving average at 6.3646. A closing above that would place it inside the Bollinger uptrend channel and above the Ichimoku cloud, encouraging USD buyers.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

