BUZZ-COMMENT-Fleeting US jobs-related gains may give way to longer run sterling rise

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sterling appeared poised to extend its recent rally against the dollar as other major currencies also advance, though it was victimized by choppy short-term conditions on Friday and still has the not-so-minor issue of Brexit to overcome.

GBP/USD rebounded after U.S. jobs data but then lost those gains , as sterling traders respected the Oct. 21 trend high at 1.3177 it was approaching.

Though slightly weaker on the day, the pound was continuing its ascent off late-September lows by 1.2676, though it may lag other major currencies.

Six-month returns highlight GBP/USD's relative underperformance. Refinitiv data shows the euro has risen 10.1%, the AUD 13.55%, CNH 7.5% and the pound 6.5%.

An EU-UK trade deal could allow GBP/USD to rally back toward its September 1, 2020 high at 1.3481, and some may even eye 1.4000 .

The bullish sterling scenario is far from a slam dunk. Lingering differences over fisheries, level-playing-field and dispute resolution may be too wide for a deal.

A no-deal event would probably push GBP/USD back below the daily cloud, 1.3078-1.2953, toward the 200-day moving average and September lows by 1.2700.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/Majors 6-Month Performance:https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQJT6O

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/38vbJSj

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.