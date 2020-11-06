BUZZ-COMMENT-Fleeting US jobs-related gains may give way to longer run sterling rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Sterling appeared poised to extend its recent rally against the dollar as other major currencies also advance, though it was victimized by choppy short-term conditions on Friday and still has the not-so-minor issue of Brexit to overcome.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sterling appeared poised to extend its recent rally against the dollar as other major currencies also advance, though it was victimized by choppy short-term conditions on Friday and still has the not-so-minor issue of Brexit to overcome.

GBP/USD rebounded after U.S. jobs data but then lost those gains , as sterling traders respected the Oct. 21 trend high at 1.3177 it was approaching.

Though slightly weaker on the day, the pound was continuing its ascent off late-September lows by 1.2676, though it may lag other major currencies.

Six-month returns highlight GBP/USD's relative underperformance. Refinitiv data shows the euro has risen 10.1%, the AUD 13.55%, CNH 7.5% and the pound 6.5%.

An EU-UK trade deal could allow GBP/USD to rally back toward its September 1, 2020 high at 1.3481, and some may even eye 1.4000 .

The bullish sterling scenario is far from a slam dunk. Lingering differences over fisheries, level-playing-field and dispute resolution may be too wide for a deal.

A no-deal event would probably push GBP/USD back below the daily cloud, 1.3078-1.2953, toward the 200-day moving average and September lows by 1.2700.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/Majors 6-Month Performance:https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQJT6O

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/38vbJSj

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters