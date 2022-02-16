BUZZ-COMMENT-Fiscal year-end should make a big impression on Japan's currency

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The end of Japan's fiscal year on March 31 should make a big impression on Japan's currency which should be underpinned ahead of this date and come under pressure afterwards.

Corporate flows are likely to intensify as companies window dress to enhance profits and repatriate yen to do so. This often lays the ground for the currency to weaken when Japan's big investment companies receive the funds to invest for the next financial year.

Given Japan's ultra dovish monetary policy and the strong will of the Bank Of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold this line regardless of the tightening expected around the world, the yen could come under intense pressure in April/May.

Japan's yen will likely be sold heavily by domestic corporations and given the divergent path of monetary policy, it may become the preferred way to fund investments in other financial markets.

The bullish bias of stocks and commodities is supporting carry trades and the selling of negative yield funding currencies like yen could soon push it to a 50-year low.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighted yenhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uPVJW5

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.