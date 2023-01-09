BUZZ-COMMENT-First week of January leaves dollar in a daze

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The dollar is disoriented as the second week of January gets underway, having been roiled by Friday's shock sub-50 U.S. ISM service sector print.

News that the U.S. service sector unexpectedly contracted in December for the first time since May 2020 came hot on the heels of softer than expected U.S. earnings data, and spurred a dovish shift in Federal Reserve rate expectations -- to the detriment of the USD.

Money markets currently see a one-in-four chance of the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points next month, versus a one-in-two chance last Thursday. FEDWATCH

The USD index threatened its late 2022 six-and-a-half month low of 103.38 on Monday, after extending south from Friday's one-month peak of 105.63 (pre-U.S. data).

The greenback might fall further if U.S. inflation data for December, due on Thursday, comes in softer than expected. CPI is forecast at 6.5% YY, with core CPI forecast at 5.7% YY.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

