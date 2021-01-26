BUZZ-COMMENT-First quarter could be pivotal for the ZAR

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand is trending lower and as one of the worst-performing emerging-market currencies so far this year, investor focus will shift to the domestic scene and myriad negative factors. The first quarter could become the blueprint for the year as struggling economic growth, COVID lockdown fallout, political uncertainty and rating-agency downgrades dampen any ZAR recovery.

A worsening fiscal position and risk of an increased government debt burden will put rating agencies in the spotlight. Negative outlooks from Moody's and Fitch indicate the likelihood of downgrades by the end of the quarter. Standard and Poor's currently have South Africa on a BB- rating and a single B category looms large.

Broader risk market sentiment, vaccine rollouts, falling infection rates, reform progress and a high yield will offset some investor flight from ZAR assets, but if USD/ZAR embarks on a bull run this week there is a risk the ZAR could end the quarter at weaker levels and under a rating agency cloud. [ nL1N2K00EF]

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/ZAR daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/36cNbeu

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.