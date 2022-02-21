BUZZ-COMMENT-First Fed hike may trigger dollar short squeeze

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike which is expected in March could trigger a dollar short squeeze.

Since December traders have sold three quarters of their bets on dollar rising and with Ukraine tensions likely to influence a reduction of outstanding yen positions there is a risk that traders will be net short of dollars by the time of the first hike.

The net long is now just 6.1 billion dollars reduced from 24.4 billion in December and traders have 7.1 billion staked on yen falling. With the yen a safe haven those bets are particularly vulnerable to heightened worries about a conflict in Ukraine.

EUR/USD traders have accumulated a 6.7 billion dollar long this year but the pair hasn't moved, yet the likely divergence between U.S. and euro zone interest rates has widened substantially in favour of the dollar.

This year traders have also slashed a $4.7 billon bet on GBP/USD falling, to gamble that it rises.

The dollar has fallen less than 0.5% on the back of this big swing in betting

For more click on FXBUZ

USD longshttps://tmsnrt.rs/358mque

USD TWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p2CFQN

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.