BUZZ-COMMENT-Financial markets no longer have a cushion to fall back on

April 25 (Reuters) - Numerous shocks in the last few years have been cushioned by stimulus but now the U.S. central bank is tightening monetary policy, that cushion is gone.

Stocks, commodities and all the risky assets investors have favoured since the COVID-19 pandemic began are now exposed to the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions. At the same time, new coronavirus infections are curbing economic activity in China, while higher borrowing costs are likely to slow the U.S. economy but may not halt inflation that is already running far above expected peaks for interest rates.

The surge in demand seen for commodity currencies and higher yielding (and riskier) currencies as Russia's invasion pushed up commodity prices will exacerbate the situation.

Currencies that were thus boosted are apt to fall substantially as the risk of stagflation and recession rises, while gold and currencies considered safe - like the dollar - should draw more support.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD and goldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LdBnv3

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.