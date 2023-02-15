US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fiery US data may erase dollar's BOJ-inspired drop vs yen

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

February 15, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cleared key hurdles by 133 and could head for resistance in the upper 136.00s -- last traded on Dec. 20, when the BoJ doubled its 10-year JGB yield cap -- after U.S. core retail sales surged more than double the 0.8% forecast .

Retail sales followed Tuesday's hot CPI, which had already contributed to bullish USD/JPY price action .

The rally has tangled with the upper 30-day Bolli near 134, though those bands are bullishly expanding and weekly charts point to the upper 10-week Bolli at 136.44, the 38.2% Fibo of the October-January downtrend at 136.66 and the 200-day moving average at 136.88 being in play.

Fed hike peak pricing is roughly at 5.25% with year-end rates seen at 5.06%, versus sub-4.5% before the stellar payrolls report on Feb. 3. Two-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads have climbed 55bp toward 2022's peak since the non-farm payrolls began the run of much stronger-than-forecast reports.

Since the BoJ's Dec. 20 yield curve cap expansion that sent the yen soaring, speculation about further sizeable rises in JGB yield caps has diminished with new BoJ leadership picks downplaying the need for any abrupt policy changes .

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3S8QTN9

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3YTlm48

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.