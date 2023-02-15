BUZZ-COMMENT-Fiery US data may erase dollar's BOJ-inspired drop vs yen

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cleared key hurdles by 133 and could head for resistance in the upper 136.00s -- last traded on Dec. 20, when the BoJ doubled its 10-year JGB yield cap -- after U.S. core retail sales surged more than double the 0.8% forecast .

Retail sales followed Tuesday's hot CPI, which had already contributed to bullish USD/JPY price action .

The rally has tangled with the upper 30-day Bolli near 134, though those bands are bullishly expanding and weekly charts point to the upper 10-week Bolli at 136.44, the 38.2% Fibo of the October-January downtrend at 136.66 and the 200-day moving average at 136.88 being in play.

Fed hike peak pricing is roughly at 5.25% with year-end rates seen at 5.06%, versus sub-4.5% before the stellar payrolls report on Feb. 3. Two-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads have climbed 55bp toward 2022's peak since the non-farm payrolls began the run of much stronger-than-forecast reports.

Since the BoJ's Dec. 20 yield curve cap expansion that sent the yen soaring, speculation about further sizeable rises in JGB yield caps has diminished with new BoJ leadership picks downplaying the need for any abrupt policy changes .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

