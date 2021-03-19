BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's SLR decision pushes dollar toward major end-week buy signal

March 19 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Friday as Treasury yields rose in the wake of the Fed's decision to let a bank leverage ratio exemption expire on March 31 , increasing the likelihood of another major technical buy signal for the U.S. currency at week's end.

The Fed's decision to let the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits from the "supplementary leverage ratio" lapse led Treasury yields to rise on worries that banks will be more likely to lower their U.S. government bond holdings.

However, the Fed also said it may need to review the calibration of the ratio "to prevent strains from developing that could both constrain economic growth and undermine financial stability."

That qualifier could reduce the upward pressure on yields, though they remain in a broader uptrend due to deficit-expanding fiscal stimulus and transition out of the pandemic via accelerating vaccinations.

A dollar index close on Friday above its weekly kijun line at 91.98 would mark the second of three key technical signals confirming the pandemic downtrend is ripe for further retracement, with a cluster of resistance in the mid-94.00s the primary target.

The dollar's pandemic downtrend bears a striking resemblance to the 2017-2018 downtrend, both in scope and technical patterns, including the currently unfolding bullish reversal .

