BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's preferred inflation gauge looms large for USD

May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar could weaken if the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure falls by more than forecast on Friday, as this would increase the probability of the Fed pausing rate hikes in September following expected 50 basis point increases in June and July.

U.S. April core PCE is forecast to drop to 4.9% YY, according to a Reuters poll forecast, from 5.2% YY in March (it will be disclosed at 1230 GMT Friday).

The USD index hit a four-week low of 101.64 on Tuesday, after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said a rate hike pause in September "might make sense".

Minutes from the May 3-4 FOMC meeting, published Wednesday, revealed that "a number" of Fed participants said data had begun to indicate that inflation "may no longer be worsening", but that it was "too early to agree that inflation had peaked".

U.S. CPI fell to 8.3% YY in April, from a 40-year high of 8.5% YY in March.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GkDWtG

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.