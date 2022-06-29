BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's Powell raises downside risks for EUR/USD

June 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Wednesday, erasing an overnight rally to the 10-day moving average after Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to endorse market pricing of expected rate hikes, leaving downside risks elevated.

Powell said market pricing indicated investors understood where the Fed is aiming. He said that the shape of the yield curve is not a top-line worry and that policymakers were committed to their tools to bring inflation down.

Powell also said there was a risk the Fed could go too far, though that was not the biggest risk.

Interest rates rallied. The U.S. 2-year yield US2YT=RR hit the 10-DMA while December 2022 Eurodollars EDZ2 struck a four-session low.

Most dollar gains were against the Japanese yen but the euro weakened as well. EUR/USD hit a five-session low and approached key support near 1.0470.

Technicals leaned even more bearish than they had been already. The 10-DMA appears to be capping gains while daily and monthly RSIs fall further.

Key support near 1.0350 is back in focus but caution is warranted. U.S. inflation expectations USIL5YF5Y=R are falling rapidly, which may drive U.S. rates and the dollar down.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

