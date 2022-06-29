BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's Powell helps dollar to 24-yr high vs yen; next target 138.62

June 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose to a 24-year high on Wednesday, clearing last week's twin peaks at 136.71 and shifting focus to 138.62 as the next major technical target as Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced the case for further rate hikes.

Soaring energy prices favored the U.S., a producer nation, while Japan is a large importer.

Powell said the risk of the Fed over-tightening was less than allowing inflation expectations to become de-anchored , while a strong dollar was only marginally disinflationary.

Major options expiries at 137 limited the breakout. October 1998's 136.90 high, which led into that month's plunge to 111.53, has been breached, but a close above 137 is needed to focus on 138.62, the 161.8% Fibo objective off the 102.595-116.355 base from 2021-2022.

The next historical hurdles are at 139.90 and 147.63, September and August 1998 highs.

Modest movement in short-term U.S. yields has been accompanied by yield curve flattening, while 5-year-5-year inflation linkers hit their lowest since Feb. 25, the day after the Ukraine invasion.

The drop to 2.588% signals increasing confidence the Fed will tackle inflation, positive for the dollar, but indicates markets foresee the peak in tightening.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bpK7Bh

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uaADRc

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NwkPiq

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.