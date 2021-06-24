BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's mixed rate messages an opportunity for AXJ bears

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The U.S. dollar's current consolidation versus Asia-ex Japan currencies, prompted by Federal Reserve officials sending mixed signals on the probable timing of U.S. interest rate hikes and tapering of bond buying, presents an opportunity for AXJ bears.

The Fed's hawkish shift at its June 15-16 meeting took markets by surprise. Yet the clear divergence in monetary policy with many Asian central banks is unequivocally USD-positive and should support a gradual rise in the dollar.

The dollar initially surged 1.5%-2.0% against most AXJ currencies, but has since pared its gains as the Fed's mixed messages on inflation cooled the bullish fervour . Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the central bank will not raise interest rates pre-emptively , but other officials believe rates will need to rise in late 2022 .

While the debate in the U.S. is only on the timing of a rate rise, most Asian central banks are busy reinforcing their accommodative stance, hamstrung by the faltering recovery in their economies due to a COVID-19 resurgence and the slow rollout of vaccines .

Shrinking U.S.-AXJ interest rate differentials and the Fed's eventual wind-down of asset purchases are bound to spur outflows from Asian currencies, so investors should use USD/AXJ dips or consolidation to buy dollars.

USD/MYR faces strong resistance at 4.1640-50 but pullbacks to 4.1350-4.1400 should be bought for an eventual rally to 4.2000 and 4.2170-4.2200.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

