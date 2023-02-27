BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's March rate dart: Dollar would cheer bullseye

Feb 27 (Reuters) - When the Federal Reserve throws its next arrow in the fight against inflation at a metaphorical dart board next month, dollar bulls hope it lands on the bullseye (50) rather than the iris (25).

However, just as dart players know the chance of hitting bullseye is smaller than the likelihood of finding the iris, money markets see a smaller probability of the Fed hiking by 50 basis points versus 25 bps in March.

Those money markets currently see a one-in-four chance of the Fed raising rates by half-a-percentage point on March 22. FEDWATCH

Nevertheless, NatWest now expects the Fed to spring a hawkish surprise and raise rates by 50 bps next month, following Friday's hotter than expected U.S. core PCE data.

The USD index scaled a new seven-week peak of 105.36 on Monday, as it continued to benefit from the hawkish shift in Fed expectations spurred by Friday's hot U.S. data.

