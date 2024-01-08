BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's Logan discusses QT taper condition, FCI easing pushback

By normalising the balance sheet more slowly, this would reduce the likelihood that the Fed would have to prematurely stop QT.

Consequently, with Fed officials conditioning the timing at which to taper QT on the pace of decline in the ON RRP, this will be closely watched in the lead-up to the Fed policy decision due on Jan. 31. With the ON RRP balance at $694.5bln, Fed’s Logan notes that liquidity remains more than ample, though no longer super-abundant.

On the flip side, Logan flagged the risks tied to the large easing in financial conditions with long-term yields giving back most of the tightening that was seen over the summer, which could reverse the progress made.

With that in mind, the rate-setter favours keeping the possibility of another rate hike on the table. That said, the rate outlook depends on the pace of disinflation, so data remains more important than Fed rhetoric, particularly the U.S. CPI report due Jan. 11.

