BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's influence on risk more important than dollar

March 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's influence on risk taking is more important that what it may do for the dollar.

Regardless of its extent, the expected easing cycle is set to support rallies seen for riskier assets this year. This will feed back into quietening FX markets to support demand for carry trades which will underpin currencies that are backed by higher interest rates, while weighing on those undermined by low interest rates like yen.

The paring of expectations about how far, or how soon the Federal Reserve may adjust interest rates, has heightened the risk of a dovish surprise from the March monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

There is a good chance that expectations have swung too far from the more than 150 basis points of easing envisaged at the start of this year. Potentially riskier assets could soon receive a boost that could also lift the dollar which is the highest yielding major currency.

Other free floating currencies with yields above those in the U.S. like Mexico's peso, South Africa's rand and some CEE currencies could benefit from a probable move to price in a drop in U.S. interest rates greater than the 73 basis point fall that's currently eyed.

Should this spur bigger gains for risky assets, the mood to take more risk may spread throughout FX markets, supporting currencies that have high yields but are more problematic to trade, such as India's rupee, Indonesian rupiah and Brazil's real and perhaps the ultra-high yield Turkish lira.

