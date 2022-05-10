BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed's hawkish Mester pushes up dollar, yields; bulls eye CPI

May 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Tuesday along with shorter-term Treasury yields after hawkish comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester , but clearing Monday's nearly 20-year high might have to wait until after Wednesday's U.S. CPI report.

With virtually every Fed speaker since the last FOMC meeting endorsing two or more 50bp rate hikes before reassessing the path of inflation and policy, it would probably take a clear downside miss in monthly overall and core inflation to shift rate-hike expectations and push the dollar lower.

The pullback in 2- and 10-year Treasury yields from Monday's peaks near 2018's trend highs was likely led by short profit-taking rather than a reversal of the broader yield uptrend needed to extinguish pandemic emergency easing policies that exacerbated inflation.

That reversal includes quantitative tightening, which should underpin the rebound in yields and the dollar, while also increasing risk-off flows that tend to benefit the haven dollar.

That said, Monday's 104.19 index high hit the 100-Fibo objective off the January-March base that favors at least some uptrend consolidation before a bigger breakout toward the 161.8% Fibo at 107.16 and nearby resistance dating back to 2002.

