BUZZ-COMMENT-Federal Reserve stokes the carry trade fire

June 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve was more hawkish than expected, boosting dollar significantly versus negatively yielding funding currencies, but the low level of volatility has barely changed. Carry trades, which were doing well before the Fed statement, could do even better after.

Low vols mean it's quiet and when it's quiet those invested in assets supported by higher interest rates are more likely to profit. Stocks are still near record highs, and the benchmark U.S debt yield is just 1.56 percent

The potential for a drop in funding currencies' value, which add to the profitability of carry trades, should add to their appeal, especially those funded with euros, now weighed by the adjustment of the $16 billion traders staked on EUR/USD rising. Euro-funded carry trades should outperform.

EUR has sunk versus China's yuan, India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah which are backed by high interest rates. Losses for Mexico's peso and South Africa's rand ahead of the Fed were far less versus euro than dollar, and both have gained vs euro since.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

