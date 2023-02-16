BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, US data keep EUR/USD downside risks elevated

Feb 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Thursday and is poised for a deeper fall as surprising U.S. data could keep the Fed on a hawkish track.

Investors focused more on weekly claims and January PPI data , which suggested the jobs market remained robust and disinflation may be ebbing, and ignored other data points that highlighted some economic weakness.

The focus on employment and pricing helped sink Eurodollar futures prices EDZ3 and rally U.S. Treasury yields. German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads indicated the dollar's yield advantage increased and spreads look poised to resume the trend of increased yield advantage for the dollar.

Hawkish policy rhetoric also underpinned the dollar, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester saying inflation remains too high and that she saw a compelling case to hike 50 bps at the last FOMC meeting .

Technicals highlight downside risks. EUR/USD traded below the 10- and 55-day moving averages, daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum is in place, a monthly inverted hammer candle has formed for February and a head-and-shoulder top is forming on daily charts.

The probability of a fall towards 1.0450 and possibly the 200-DMA is high.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EcmZBO

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lHSnBV

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.