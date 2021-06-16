BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed unlikely to deliver the bang FX speculators crave

June 16 (Reuters) - Investor attention is riveted on the Federal Reserve today but the U.S. central bank will not intentionally shock traders so currencies are unlikely to move far.

It is very rare for any central bank to shock financial markets and the Federal Reserve, on which many other central banks base their policy decisions, makes great effort to steer markets towards orderly changes over a lengthy time frame allowing everyone ample time to adjust.

Where the emergence of inflation has stirred up some excitement it has not led to much change for major currencies which have been static for months. There is enough inflation to stir changes in expectations but not enough to lead to rapid changes in policy, volatility or higher interest rates.

Gradual changes do not excite speculators who want big bang for their buck and without that excitement, currency moves will be dictated by a lack of interest rates and volatility, technicalsweighing on the dollar and bets on its drop. It's quiet for good reason and looks set to remain so.

