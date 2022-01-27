BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed triggers next leg of the dollar's pandemic recovery

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index shot higher on Thursday, clearing its first major pandemic recovery objective, and appeared set to reach the next cluster of resistance a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a steady stream of rate hikes to tame inflation, which has overrun the U.S. central bank's target by a wide margin.

Helping to support the dollar's advance, the ECB and BOJ are expected to keep their policy rates below zero, and the index appeared set to reach the next batch of major resistance in the 97.64-87 range.

The euro and yen comprise 71.2% on the dollar index, and EUR/USD has already plunged below last year's lows on its way to its lowest since June 2020 in response to the Fed-driven surge in shorter-term Treasury yields, while equity prices were also rebounding to the detriment of the safe-haven yen.

Five-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads are at their highest since January 2020, and IMM spec euro and yen shorts are a fraction of what they were during prior major dollar index tops.

With the Fed set to fight inflation, the dollar should easily reach technical targets by the 61.8% Fibo the 2020-21 entire pandemic range at 97.725 before it needs to correct overbought daily studies.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3o6eiBc

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3AAsLdE

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rYBG4r

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.