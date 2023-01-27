BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed to decide the fate of EUR/USD longs

Jan 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Friday as slightly higher U.S. rates EDZ3 buoyed the dollar, but the pair remains near recent peaks as investors seem to be more focused on the Fed meeting and ignoring data for now.

December year-on-year core PCE, one of the Fed's favorite inflation indicators, met expectations of +4.4% but was below November's 4.7%. December personal consumption indicated consumers cut back spending for the second consecutive month .

January University of Michigan consumers' 1-year and 5-year inflation expectations fell from the preliminary report with 1-year expectations falling below December's result.

Disinflation appears to be taking hold. Core PCE prices USPCE2=ECI have been trending downward since peaking in February 2022. Friday's price data and inflation expectations could give the Fed reason to take a less hawkish stance.

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem said they've turned the corner on inflation and the bank is likely to pause hiking .

Should the Fed take a similar tack and surprise investors on Feb. 1 with a less hawkish stance, the dollar and U.S. rates could fall sharply, allowing EUR/USD bulls to charge.

The 1.1075/1.1125 and 1.1235/75 zones would then be targeted.

