US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed to decide the fate of EUR/USD longs

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 27, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Friday as slightly higher U.S. rates EDZ3 buoyed the dollar, but the pair remains near recent peaks as investors seem to be more focused on the Fed meeting and ignoring data for now.

December year-on-year core PCE, one of the Fed's favorite inflation indicators, met expectations of +4.4% but was below November's 4.7%. December personal consumption indicated consumers cut back spending for the second consecutive month .

January University of Michigan consumers' 1-year and 5-year inflation expectations fell from the preliminary report with 1-year expectations falling below December's result.

Disinflation appears to be taking hold. Core PCE prices USPCE2=ECI have been trending downward since peaking in February 2022. Friday's price data and inflation expectations could give the Fed reason to take a less hawkish stance.

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem said they've turned the corner on inflation and the bank is likely to pause hiking .

Should the Fed take a similar tack and surprise investors on Feb. 1 with a less hawkish stance, the dollar and U.S. rates could fall sharply, allowing EUR/USD bulls to charge.

The 1.1075/1.1125 and 1.1235/75 zones would then be targeted.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JheCZd

pcehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RcN2xZ

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.