BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed still leads the dovish pivot despite Williams's pushback

Dec 15 (Reuters) - At his post-meeting news conference, Jerome Powell had several opportunities to push back against investors' expectations of sizeable rate cuts in 2024, but even after being asked his thoughts on futures discounting 100bps of cuts by September, the Fed chair opted not to lean against market pricing.

Two sessions later and New York Fed President John Williams attempted to push back against those expectations, saying was premature to be thinking about the timing of rate cuts.

While this has prompted a bout of position squaring and a tempering of the recent dovish exuberance, the market reaction across U.S. rates and equities has proved fleeting.

Markets continue to see a March rate cut as more likely than not. The same may also be the case for FX, with the dollar unable maintain upside on the view that the Fed is leading the dovish policy pivot.

Overall, as is often the case, data matters more than Fed commentary and if there is anyone on the committee worth paying close attention to, other than Chair Powell, it is Christopher Waller, who has been somewhat of a leading indicator for the direction of Fed policy.

Keep in mind that he was the policymaker who kickstarted the narrative over possible Q1 rate cuts.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fedwatch https://tmsnrt.rs/3RJilT6

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.