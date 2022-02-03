BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed/SNB policies should result in sharp EUR/USD drop

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A monetary policy tug-of-war between the Swiss and U.S. central banks has trapped EUR/USD since November but a likely winner is emerging as the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates to fight inflation, which could result in a sharp EUR/USD decline.

For a long time last year the SNB didn't intervene and, with the franc floating freely, EUR/CHF dropped to a six-year low in November, forcing the SNB out of hibernation.

Intervention supported EUR/CHF and EUR/USD, which bounced from 1.1186 in November to 1.1483 on Jan 11, encouraging traders to flip from shorts to longs and leaving them badly positioned for the expected interest rate divergence between the euro zone and United States.

EUR/USD then dropped to 1.1122 on Jan 27 before a bounce that most likely resulted from further intervention to lift EUR/CHF away from the multi-year low which traded on Jan 24.

The latest EUR/USD bounce, which reached 1.1330 on Feb 2, may fuel a bigger accumulation of EUR/USD longs which will exacerbate the bearish reaction when U.S. rates rise.

