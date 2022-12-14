BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, SNB, BoE and ECB: Santa or Grinch for FX?

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Currency traders hope the central bank sleighs heading into FX town laden with pre-Christmas rate hikes leave them "gifts" in the shape of profits, as opposed to losses.

The Federal Reserve sleigh will be the first to land, at 1900 GMT. With a 50 basis point rate increase looking certain, dollar sentiment may be primarily influenced by the Fed's accompanying dot plots and the tone of Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference starting at 1930 GMT.

The Swiss National Bank is then set to raise rates from 0.5% at 0830 GMT on Thursday, 30 minutes before an expected 25 bps increase from Norges Bank. The Bank of England is then predicted to raise rates by 50 bps at 1200 GMT Thursday, with a 50 bps hike also expected from the European Central Bank at 1315 GMT Thursday.

The dollar hit six-month lows against the euro and pound on Tuesday, just before the Fed sleigh set off, courtesy of softer than expected U.S. CPI data.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

