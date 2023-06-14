BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed skip must be hawkish to save dollar's April-May rebound

The USD index is about to halve its April-May post-banking crisis recovery and threatens to retrace more of that 100.78-104.70 rise from 2023's double-bottom if the Fed fails to convince markets that its rate hike cycle isn't about to crest after a widely expected pause.

Below-forecast May CPI and PPI have added to the risk that the tightening campaign is close to peaking.

Fed expectations have gone from one extreme to the other through the U.S. banking and debt ceiling crises, with nearly a full percent of Fed rate cuts by year priced at the height of the financial turbulence versus less than one 25bp cut at present.

The index is now below the daily kijun for the first time since May 11 and about to test 50% of the March-May recovery at 102.74, with the weekly tenkan and 10-week moving average at 102.85/67 also in play.

If those supports are closed below after the Fed, the 61.8% at 102.28, by April 17 and 19 highs at 102.23, becomes the gateway to testing 2023's 100.80/78 double-bottom.

But first the Fed's policy announcement, new SEP and dot plots and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will be scrutinized for policymakers' inflation and rate hike expectations.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3qHqegL

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3JcMNjH

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.