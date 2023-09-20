BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed sets stage for EUR/USD to test 2023 low

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD downtrend looks set to accelerate following the more hawkish-than-expected guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday after it held rates at 5.25%-5.50%.

The market was expecting the Fed's dot plot to show one more 25 basis-point hike in 2023, but most were surprised to see the 2024 projection indicate a fall to 5.10% in 2024 - up from 4.6% in the June outlook.

The Fed projects inflation to ease to 2.60% in 2024, which means the central bank will be effectively tightening monetary conditions next year when measured by the 'real' interest rate. That revelation puts teeth in the 'higher for longer' narrative, as the Fed's optimistic growth outlook allows it to maintain a tight monetary policy while inflation tracks lower.

EUR/USD was trending lower before the Fed decision, as the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages are in a bearish alignment and tilting lower. The pair reversed lower post-Fed to complete a bearish outside day, fuelling downward momentum.

EUR/USD is testing support at 1.0630-35 in early Asia Thursday and a clean break will target the March 15, 2023 low at 1.0516.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

