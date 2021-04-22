US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed risk flashes on the FX options radar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

FX option implied volatility retreats from this week's recovery highs as markets settle after recent risk aversion and USD volatility, but one-week expiries aren't participating since capturing Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision - warning of its potential to be the next FX volatility catalyst.

April 22 (Reuters) - FX option implied volatility retreats from this week's recovery highs as markets settle after recent risk aversion and USD volatility, but one-week expiries aren't participating since capturing Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision - warning of its potential to be the next FX volatility catalyst.

FX options thrive on volatility. It's an unknown when determining premium, so dealers use implied volatility to gauge expectations - if actual volatility matches implied, it should cover the premium. Broader implied volatility setbacks reflect a calmer near-term outlook, but the sustained bid in one-week options means dealers expect more volatility from the Fed.

That additional volatility premium and expected FX break-evens will be clearer to see when overnight option expiries roll over the FOMC from Wednesday. Overnight expiry options correctly warned USD/CAD dealers not to be complacent before Wednesday's Bank of Canada policy announcement , but they suggest today's European Central Bank policy announcement won't be market moving .

For more click on FXBUZ

1-week expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xeVxy9

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sG7l9l

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular