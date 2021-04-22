BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed risk flashes on the FX options radar
FX option implied volatility retreats from this week's recovery highs as markets settle after recent risk aversion and USD volatility, but one-week expiries aren't participating since capturing Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision - warning of its potential to be the next FX volatility catalyst.
April 22 (Reuters) - FX option implied volatility retreats from this week's recovery highs as markets settle after recent risk aversion and USD volatility, but one-week expiries aren't participating since capturing Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision - warning of its potential to be the next FX volatility catalyst.
FX options thrive on volatility. It's an unknown when determining premium, so dealers use implied volatility to gauge expectations - if actual volatility matches implied, it should cover the premium. Broader implied volatility setbacks reflect a calmer near-term outlook, but the sustained bid in one-week options means dealers expect more volatility from the Fed.
That additional volatility premium and expected FX break-evens will be clearer to see when overnight option expiries roll over the FOMC from Wednesday. Overnight expiry options correctly warned USD/CAD dealers not to be complacent before Wednesday's Bank of Canada policy announcement , but they suggest today's European Central Bank policy announcement won't be market moving .
For more click on FXBUZ
1-week expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xeVxy9
Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sG7l9l
(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources