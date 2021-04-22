BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed risk flashes on the FX options radar

April 22 (Reuters) - FX option implied volatility retreats from this week's recovery highs as markets settle after recent risk aversion and USD volatility, but one-week expiries aren't participating since capturing Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision - warning of its potential to be the next FX volatility catalyst.

FX options thrive on volatility. It's an unknown when determining premium, so dealers use implied volatility to gauge expectations - if actual volatility matches implied, it should cover the premium. Broader implied volatility setbacks reflect a calmer near-term outlook, but the sustained bid in one-week options means dealers expect more volatility from the Fed.

That additional volatility premium and expected FX break-evens will be clearer to see when overnight option expiries roll over the FOMC from Wednesday. Overnight expiry options correctly warned USD/CAD dealers not to be complacent before Wednesday's Bank of Canada policy announcement , but they suggest today's European Central Bank policy announcement won't be market moving .

