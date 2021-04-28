BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed revives EUR/USD bulls after recent rally pause

April 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose during Chair Jerome Powell's news conference on Wednesday, which has given the euro the impetus to resume its rally after pausing earlier this week to consolidate gains made off the March monthly low.

A muted EUR/USD reaction to the Fed's steady-rates statement resolved with a rally after Powell reassured investors that the Fed will remain accommodative.

Powell said it's not time to talk about taper, the economy is a long way from the Fed's employment and inflation goals and that it's likely to take some time for substantial further progress .

Earlier gains for the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR were erased and neared 1.61% after trading above 1.66% earlier in the session. December 2022 eurodollar EDZ2 price rallied sharply after it spiked down after the Fed statement.

The drop in the U.S. interest rate complex drove the dollar =USD lower against most major and emerging market currencies.

EUR/USD rallied, breaking back above the 61.8% Fibo of the 1.2349-1.1704 decline and then set a 2-month high.

Technicals highlight upside risks. Rising daily and monthly RSIs imply upside momentum, the 21-day moving average has crossed above the 200-DMA and the 10-DMA helped limit EUR/USD downside. EUR/USD bulls now target the 76.4% Fib of 1.23498-1.1704 and February's monthly high at 1.22435 on EBS.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nwp7e1

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.