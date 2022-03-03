BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, positioning, options worry EUR/USD longs, 1.1000 remains key

March 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis kept uncertainty elevated, while downside risks were compounded by the Fed, positioning and options.

U.S. rate markets pared back expectations for a hawkish Fed but Chair Powell's congressional testimony indicated a 25 bps hike in March was likely and bigger increases were possible later .

Eurodollar futures dropped significantly over the last two sessions and currently indicate peak rates above 2.15% after they dipped below 1.95% earlier in the week.

CFTC data indicate net-long euro positions have been building since mid-January. The position increases occurred while EUR/USD traded within the 1.1100-1.1500 zone. With EUR/USD now below 1.1100 those positions are likely underwater.

EUR/USD risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN indicate vol premiums for puts over call have decreased slightly but puts hold a still hold a significant advantage, implying investors are braced for the downside.

Defense for a likely 1.1050 barrier and the 76.4% Fib of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally are impediments for shorts. Breaking those should see a quick test of the key 1.1000 level.

A break of 1.1000 could intensify EUR/USD's down trend as investors long euros are likely to exit positions and support will be thin due to a lack of option expiries below 1.1000. A move below 1.0800 could then be possible.

