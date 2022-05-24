US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed pause in Sept could pull rug from under USD

The U.S. dollar's recent decline might quicken if the idea of the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes in September, following expected half-point increases in June and July, gains traction.

On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said a pause in September "might make sense".

Hawkish Fed expectations fuelled a rise in the USD index to a 20-year high of 105.01 on May 13, so a dovish turn could take more air out of the dollar balloon. The USD index hit 101.73 on Tuesday, a four-week low.

U.S. interest rate futures currently price a cumulative 200 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate by February (six meetings from now). FEDWATCH

Minutes from the May 3-4 FOMC meeing, at which the Funds rate was raised by 50 basis points, will be published on Wednesday.

IMM speculators have held a net USD long position since July last year. The value of that position was $19.75 billion in the week ended May 17.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

