BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed pause in Sept could pull rug from under USD
May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's recent decline might quicken if the idea of the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes in September, following expected half-point increases in June and July, gains traction.
On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said a pause in September "might make sense".
Hawkish Fed expectations fuelled a rise in the USD index to a 20-year high of 105.01 on May 13, so a dovish turn could take more air out of the dollar balloon. The USD index hit 101.73 on Tuesday, a four-week low.
U.S. interest rate futures currently price a cumulative 200 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate by February (six meetings from now). FEDWATCH
Minutes from the May 3-4 FOMC meeing, at which the Funds rate was raised by 50 basis points, will be published on Wednesday.
IMM speculators have held a net USD long position since July last year. The value of that position was $19.75 billion in the week ended May 17.
(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))
