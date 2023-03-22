BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed outlook and risks from U.S. bank traders

March 22 (Reuters) - A daily note from J.P. Morgan sales and trading gives its view on Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement and the subsequent FX reaction.

Its traders think that because the dollar failed to perform during a severe bout of risk aversion, it may continue to trade on the soft side unless the Fed appears overly hawkish. The most likely and best outcome for markets is a 25bps hike and an unchanged median dot plot, which shows one more hike thereafter, they say in their note.

This would be a nod to both the fight against inflation and financial stability, with an acknowledgement that the recent cracks in the banking system are likely to do some of the financial tightening for them.

If the Fed leave interest rates unchanged JPM traders think the knee-jerk reaction would be to sell the USD, but it would likely raise the question as to what the Fed knows about the financial system that might prompt such a decision, making short USD/JPY the obvious trade.

The traders think that a 25bps hike with the dots showing more than one subsequent move and the equity market may not like it. They note how the ECB was rewarded for last week's message of patience and data dependence going forward with more tightening if the environment allows. Therefore, a continued signal of policy aggression - no matter the uncertain environment - isn't really what people want to hear right now, the note says.

Next-day expiry FX option prices flag the uncertainty and FX volatility risk premium

