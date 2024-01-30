BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed openness to a March cut is key for USD outlook

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The big focus for market participants is whether enough progress on inflation has been made for the Federal Reserve to signal its openness towards a March rate cut or whether a May cut is more likely. Currently, a March rate cut is priced at 50% probability.

However, while several Fed officials have leaned against imminent rate cuts, markets have been reticent to take a March cut off the table.

The latest core-PCE data in which the six-month annualised reading slipped below 2% – 1.9% to be precise – would favour a near-term rate cut. But given the strength in the U.S. economy as emphasised by the recent GDP, retail sales and jobs data, Fed Chair Jerome Powell may opt to be non-committal. Recall that a surprisingly dovish tone at the December meeting led to a significantly dovish repricing, prompting Fed officials to clear up the message 48 hours later. Thus, a non-committal approach may be the preferred tactic in order to avoid a repeat of the December reaction.

Another focal point is whether the current guidance of “determining the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate” is left unchanged. Should that be the case, the dollar would likely rally in response as participants remove bets of a March cut. Meanwhile, a removal of this statement would be a dovish surprise.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fedwatch Jan 30 https://tmsnrt.rs/42laL4O

Fed preferred inflation measures https://tmsnrt.rs/47UOaNy

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

