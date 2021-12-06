BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, Omicron loom over dollar recovery after recent reset

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The uptrend in the dollar index could be on pause until Friday's CPI and a slew of central bank meetings next week -- including a Fed gathering seen likely to accelerate tapering -- but its recent retreat from highs may have removed some of the froth from its rally.

Fueled by strong U.S. data and hawkish talk from Fed officials, the dollar rallied from late-October into late-November, until fears over the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus knocked it off last month's peak of 96.938 down to 95.545, a retracement of 38.2%.

The pullback allowed overbought daily studies to correct, though weeklies remain overbought and IMM net spec longs versus G-10 currencies are at their highest since October 2019.

The rates and risk-driven dollar advance likely needs near-forecast CPI readings Friday, the Fed to announce faster tapering on Dec. 15 and the ECB to tread lightly on policy normalization on Dec. 16. But perhaps just as important might be confirmation Omicron is less deadly than current Delta wave, and that the U.S. will refrain from lockdowns.

The dollar uptrend is intact while above the 21-day moving average, last at 95.775. A breakout above November's high would have multiple targets by 97.70.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

