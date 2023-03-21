BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed might hold and the dollar bounce back

March 21 (Reuters) - Given market turmoil and the resulting fall in commodity prices, the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates on Wednesday. Should it hold, speculators may turn on the dollar, but if any weakness follows, investors will be able to buy the most liquid of higher yielding currencies more cheaply - and it should bounce back.

There is an 80% probability the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25bps on Wednesday, but that could spur risk aversion at a bad time.

Given the Federal Reserve and other central banks have just added liquidity to the global banking system, the Fed may be reluctant to withdraw any by raising interest rates when markets are fragile. The chance of a hold may be greater than perceived, and the drop that knocked as much as $17 off the price of a barrel of crude, is set to curb inflation if interest rates are held.

A Fed hold that underpins risk appetite should support the dollar, which is very liquid and safer than other higher yielding currencies that may do better in the quieter conditions that are likely to follow the storm.

