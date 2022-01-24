US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed may yet get dollar back to pandemic peaks, even after soft PMI

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

The dollar index rose on Monday and could test November's pandemic recovery peak if the Fed shrugs off falling stocks and unexpectedly weak U.S. data [nL1N2U419V], including January's PMIs, and signals determination to fight inflation after its meeting this week.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Monday and could test November's pandemic recovery peak if the Fed shrugs off falling stocks and unexpectedly weak U.S. data , including January's PMIs, and signals determination to fight inflation after its meeting this week.

A close above the downtrend line from December at 96.00 would target January's 96.42 high. If it clears November's 96.938 peak, the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 range at 97.725 is the next target.

The dollar rallied on Monday due to demand for safe-haven Treasuries as global stock markets sank.

The index dipped after the poor Markit PMI report, but that data still showed underlying supply tightness driving inflation higher, supporting Fed tightening. Dollar gains due to risk-aversion are also being enhanced by concerns regarding Russia, Ukraine and NATO .

However, if the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell were to signal caution and data dependence on Wednesday, the dollar will have a harder time reaching its 96.938 peak by its inverted head-and-shoulders objective from the pandemic base.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rEhTHy

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nTdLSK

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular