BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed may yet get dollar back to pandemic peaks, even after soft PMI

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Monday and could test November's pandemic recovery peak if the Fed shrugs off falling stocks and unexpectedly weak U.S. data , including January's PMIs, and signals determination to fight inflation after its meeting this week.

A close above the downtrend line from December at 96.00 would target January's 96.42 high. If it clears November's 96.938 peak, the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 range at 97.725 is the next target.

The dollar rallied on Monday due to demand for safe-haven Treasuries as global stock markets sank.

The index dipped after the poor Markit PMI report, but that data still showed underlying supply tightness driving inflation higher, supporting Fed tightening. Dollar gains due to risk-aversion are also being enhanced by concerns regarding Russia, Ukraine and NATO .

However, if the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell were to signal caution and data dependence on Wednesday, the dollar will have a harder time reaching its 96.938 peak by its inverted head-and-shoulders objective from the pandemic base.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

