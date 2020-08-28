BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed may win its implicit currency war with BOJ

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Demographics may give the Fed an edge in its implicit currency war with the BOJ.

Though neither central bank explicitly targets currencies, both are trying to revive inflation and economic growth by keeping rates close to zero, thus lowering real interest rates, which weakens demand for their currencies.

The BOJ has found it difficult to keep real Treasury-JGB yield spreads from falling since its 2016 moves to negative rates and yield curve control lost traction after Fed rate hikes peaked in December 2018. The spreads collapsed this year as the Fed cut rates to the zero bound.

Japan's shrinking and rapidly aging population makes it less dynamic than the still slowly growing U.S. population. Increasing baby boomer retirees will slow the demographic divergence. But Japanese inflation is likely to remain lower than U.S. inflation, perhaps modestly more so given the Fed's inflation framework .

With the Fed already at the zero bound and the BOJ unlikely to adjust rates for the foreseeable future, regardless of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's departure , real rates should weigh on USD/JPY. Moreover, USD/JPY REER rates remain expensive.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lo3ECV

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.