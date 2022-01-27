BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed leaves dollar on verge of gains above 2021 peak

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar remains on an upward trajectory and has scope to overshoot its 2021 peak as FX traders continue to demand the currency after the Federal Reserve met.

The dollar rose to multi-week highs against other major currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell surprised investors by leaving the door open to larger and faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. . The recent reduction in the speculative dollar long has given remaining dollar longs the space to regain the initiative and take the greenback higher.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, ended trading on Wednesday above the daily Ichimoku cloud that currently spans the 95.108-96.304 region. That increases the scope for a surge through the 2021 peak of 96.938, which in turn would see a potential run up to retest the June 2020 high of 97.808 and the 98.000 psychological level.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3AF5dUP

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.