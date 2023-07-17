BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed July hike a near done deal, doubts over September remains

July 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve are now in the quiet period ahead of the July monetary policy meeting. Commentary from policymakers since the June decision suggests that a July rate hike is essentially a done deal. This is also indicated by current market pricing, which attaches a 92% probability that the Fed will deliver a 25bp hike, taking the Fed Funds rate to 5.25%-5.50% FEDWATCH.

With a July hike widely expected, the focus for traders will be on the central bank’s openness towards a September rate hike given that the dot plots released at June meeting signaled two more hikes. However, markets expect the July meeting to mark the final Fed hike in this tightening cycle, with 24% priced in for a hike beyond July.

Fed hawk, Christopher Waller, provided the most notable comments, stating that should the next two inflation reports come in similar to the June figures, this would provide the Fed enough ground to halt rate rises from September. In turn, traders may remain none the wiser over the likelihood of a September rate hike until the release of the next two CPI reports. As has been the case throughout this hiking cycle, data matters more than Fed commentary.

