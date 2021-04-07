US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed increasingly important for dollar's yield support vs yen

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

USD/JPY fell on Wednesday, extending its correction from March's overbought peak and setting up a potential test of support at 109.35-40.

The pullback in Treasury yields from March's recovery highs has put pressure on specs who built a $6.74bln net long position between 108.34 and 110.42. The pivotal 21-day moving average, last week's low on EBS and the 61.8% Fibo of the 108.34-110.42 advance are at 109.40/38/35.

If Treasury yields fail to resume their pandemic recovery uptrend after Wednesday's FOMC minutes and Fed speakers , and USD/JPY closes below the 109.35-40 props, the plot will thicken for longs if the 108.34 accumulation range base is threatened.

The 23.6% Fibo of this year's 102.595-110.97 uptrend and the 200-week moving average by 109 offer interim support. Treasury yields might have to fall further from the March highs to spark a broader break below 108.34 toward the weekly kijun and 38.2% Fibo at 107.77/69.

Though daily RSIs are no longer overbought, weekly RSIs have just begun to crest after hitting their highest since 2016.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

