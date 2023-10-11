BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed in wait and see mode, dollar impact limited

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Above-forecast U.S. PPI is likely to raise expectations that Thursday’s CPI report will surprise on the topside, though with Fed policymakers taking stock of the notable tightening in financial conditions, led by the surge in Treasury yields, markets are likely to remain primed for a November pause.

In recent sessions, Fed officials have pivoted towards a less hawkish stance as the rise in bond yields has diminished the case for another hike. This rhetoric has been reiterated by Governor Christopher Waller, who said the bank is in a position to watch and see what happens on rates.

Market perception of the lack of Fed appetite to raise rates further is highlighted by current money market pricing with odds of a November hike at 9%. Meanwhile, markets have attached less than a 30% chance of a hike in December FEDWATCH.

Given that little tightening is priced in, an unwind of tightening bets would likely have a limited impact on the dollar. Instead, the bigger focus will soon be turning towards rate cut timing.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

