BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed hinting at rate peak opens path for China rate cut

Oct 17 (Reuters) - A growing number of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are suggesting that rates may be near a peak. That could make Chinese policymakers sit up and consider easing policy as it would have less impact on the yuan.

China held its one-year medium-term lending facility rate steady on Monday, as expected, while injecting substantially more liquidity. Some analysts think it may not preclude a cut in benchmark loan prime rates, which affect consumer lending, on Friday.

Data due on Wednesday will inform the upcoming rate decision. Economists predict sharply slower Q3 annual GDP growth. September retail sales and industrial output will also be released, after data last week showed Chinese exports contracting at a slower pace.

Beijing has been very cautious in using the blunt tool of benchmark interest rate cuts, for fear of stoking excessive debt and weakening the yuan - already pressured by the Fed's uber-hawkish stance. But a series of comments from Fed speakers indicates that may no longer be the case.

While this doesn't change the 'higher for longer' U.S. rates outlook, it has dampened Treasury yields and taken some steam out of the USD rally. Once a Fed pause is confirmed, the dollar should depreciate, allowing China room to ease monetary policy without too much adverse effect on the yuan - assuming the U.S.-China bond yield gap, currently at its widest in 17 years, has tightened.

