BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed hike of 75 bps would put USD cat among FX pigeons

April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could strengthen further if the Federal Reserve springs a huge shock and raises interest rates by as much as 75 basis points next month, with scope for USD/JPY to reach 135.

On Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard was reported by some media as saying the Fed shouldn't rule out rate increases of 75 bps -- although 50 bps hikes remain the base case for the Fed's loudest hawk.

The consensus expectation is for the Fed to deliver half-point hikes on May 4 and June 15, having kicked off its tightening cycle with a 25 bps increase in March (when Bullard wanted a 50 bps hike).

The last time the Fed raised rates by 75 bps was in November 1994 (when Alan Greenspan was Fed Chair).

The dollar index climbed to 101.02 on Tuesday, its highest level since March 2020, as USD/JPY jumped through 128 to a new 20-year high.

