BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed hike of 75 bps would be red rag for USD bulls

June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index could leap to a new 20-year high if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by a larger than expected 75 basis points this week.

There is a currently a 19% chance of a 75 bps hike on Wednesday, with a cumulative 175 bps hike priced for the Fed's June, July and September meetings, according to a Refinitiv measure based on interest rate futures. FEDWATCH

Until Friday's hot U.S. inflation data, the probability of the Fed raising rates by 75 bps was perceived to be very low, after Fed chief Jerome Powell poured cold water on the idea last month.

The USD index scaled a four-week peak of 104.71 on Monday, as the greenback continued to benefit from the hawkish shift in Fed expectations spurred by the U.S. CPI data (105.01 last month was a 20-year high).

Friday's CFTC data showed the net USD long position held by IMM speculators shrank for a fourth consecutive week in the week ended June 7.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/39lhQeK

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.