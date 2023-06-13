News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed hike may become a coin toss on a US CPI surprise

June 13, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - Tuesday's U.S. CPI report will be the final piece of the data jigsaw before the Fed meeting and has the potential to move the needle in favour of a June hike.

Currently, money markets attach a 25% probability of a rate rise, although should U.S. CPI surprise on the topside, particularly the core measures, it would raise the risk that the decision to skip or hike at the June meeting becomes a coin toss.

This outcome would likely catch the market off guard given that FX option implied volatility suggests a tame reaction is expected, potentially indicating a sign of complacency over the potential CPI impact.

On the flipside, an in-line or lower than expected CPI print will support a June skip, weighing on the greenback, particularly against those currencies that have been backed by hawkish central bank surprises -- such as AUD and CAD.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

