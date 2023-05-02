BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed guidance key as investor angst rises

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's guidance on the future course of policy will be key on Wednesday as it attempts to balance combating sticky inflation with assuaging investor concerns on the economy and banking sector turmoil.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point to 5.00%-5.25%, the highest in nearly 16 years, and then remain on hold for the rest of 2023, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists.

Yet recent stress among regional banks, a political standoff over the debt ceiling and mixed economic data have intensified market expectations of rate cuts later this year.

First Republic Bank's liquidation last week following the collapse of two other U.S. regional banks in March has raised fears about the financial healthof mid-sized lenders as the Fed's nine straight rate hikes since March 2022 take a toll.

Meanwhile, a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling by June 1 would cause a catastrophic first-ever U.S. default with negative ramifications for the global economy.

And although there are early signs of softening in the labour market, inflation pressuresremain elevated.

Given this backdrop, the Fed is likely to signal a move to data dependency and a meeting-by-meeting strategy in deciding the course of future rate moves, following Wednesday's rate hike.

The dollar index =USD faces resistance at 102.70-80 and a test of 100.74-100.78, the 100-week moving average and 2023 low, seem likely.

