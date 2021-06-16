BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed gives dollar rates-fueled boost, and potential for more

June 16 (Reuters) - The Fed's hawkish projections ignited a rates-fueled rally for the dollar on Tuesday with the potential for more to come as if moves from 10-year T-notes down to interest rate futures are sustained.

Fed rate forecasts showed 7 of 18 policymakers see liftoff in rates from zero in 2022, with 13 seeing rates higher in 2023 made it difficult to see the results of this week's meeting as anything other than hawkish.

They also lifted the IOER and overnight reverse repo rate in a largely technical move while leaving the fed funds rate unchanged.

The earlier rate rise projections lifted implied Eurodollar rates in 2023/2024 12-18bps, and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rising 9bps.

With rates fever spreading, the dollar index gained 0.86% on the day as EUR/USD fell nearly 1%, cable was down 0.6% and USD/JPY was up 0.48%.

The mixed picture across major pairs reflects the uneven global recovery. UK CPI indicates that the BoE may be better positioned to follow the Fed's lead, with the super-accomodative ECB likely to lag, weighing on EUR/USD.

That should keep sights trained on 91.49 in the dollar index, the near-term target for gains unless Fed officials attempt to roll back markets' interpretation of Wednesday's information. Its significance is enhanced by the 200-day moving average near there, so breaking through could unlock further gains, putting the Apr 7 high at 92.50 in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fed Rate Projections Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cM64sm

EUR-$IDX Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3wBwvsC

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.