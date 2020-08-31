US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed flexibility keeps dollar bears clawing at crucial support

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Fed's new policy framework is bearish for the dollar index, but the U.S. currency is deeply oversold and speculators are heavily short as they approach key 91.36-84 support that they must break to maintain the trade.

ISM and jobs data could break that support if they prove unfavorable for the dollar, potentially starting a move on 90.60, which would be the last toehold before 2018's key 88.25 low.

That could provide bears the justification they need to maintain the historically high short speculative IMM position amid the most oversold long-term RSIs since the global financial crisis.

Helping bears, longer-term Treasury yields slumped as curve steepening trades were unwound on doubts the Fed can raise inflation soon or allow long-term yields to rise in a manner that would threaten the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the Fed will use forward guidance and its balance sheet to restrain rates .

Since the Fed announced its shift on Thursday , 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields have been capped, respectively, by the 61.8% Fibo of the June-August drop and the downtrend line across March and June highs.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

