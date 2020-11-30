BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed extension of emergency facilities may deepen dollar breakdown

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Fed's decision to extend emergency liquidity programs may help worsen the dollar's downturn after it had already fallen below key long-term supports on Monday.

The index broke below its upward trend-line from 2011, the monthly cloud base that it had traded above for six years and the prior 2020 low and 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 rise at 91.73. A monthly close below those levels would put in play 2018's 88.25 low, which is the 50% Fibo of the 2011-17 uptrend.

Treasury yields have dropped, led by the front-end, on the assumption that the Fed will remain accommodative through the presidential transition and as widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution is awaited. Subdued Treasury yields and ongoing global risk acceptance will tend to weigh on the dollar, which has become a key funding currency since the Fed dropped rates toward zero in March.

But the dollar index will need EUR/USD to clear its 1.2014 2020 EBS peak and the monthly cloud top at 1.2021 to catalyze its reversal of the downtrend from 2011. That is key given the dollar is oversold and the S&P 500 is pricey.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

