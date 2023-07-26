BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expected to hike 25, Powell speech to guide market direction

July 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 25bps on Wednesday, taking the Fed Funds Rate to 5.25-5.50%. Given that money markets have near fully priced this outcome, the focus for traders will be on Chair Jerome Powell's press conference, where risks are tilted towards the hawkish side.

At the Fed's June meeting, the median dot plot projections showed two more 25bp rate rises, including July. However, markets have been hesitant to price in a second hike, with 36bps of tightening seen by November FEDWATCH.

As such, there is room for a hawkish reaction, should Powell reference the dot plot as being a good guide for policy direction, keeping the door open for another hike.

While recent U.S. inflation figures were encouraging, Powell is unlikely to claim victory on inflation just yet, particularly with another two NFP and CPI prints before the September meeting, by when the Fed would be able to judge if there was a clear disinflation trend.

Meanwhile, with near 100bps of rate cuts priced for 2024, a strong pushback on this is likely to prompt a hawkish repricing, underpinning the dollar.

